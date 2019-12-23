Officials told to launch mobile app to take public feedback on power supply across Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government wants to heed to the voice of people first on power supply position, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has asked power utilities to put in place an effective crowdsourcing mechanism such as a mobile app or any other system to access feedback on 24x7 power supply across all districts.

He advised officials to build a strong network from the village level involving energy assistants (linemen) initially to gather information on daily power supply status and share it with power utilities and government and even the district administrations to take immediate action if any issue in power supply, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking to senior officials over phone, the minister said that the government wants to take continuous feedback from ground/field level to strengthen 24x7 power supply, ensuring quality and reliability.

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

“The government considers 24x7 power supply as one of the most important objectives of its policy for reviving economic growth in the State,” he said.

Balineni also said the government was committed to bringing about a transformative change in the power sector and ensure 24x7 affordable power for all homes, industrial and commercial establishments and nine-hour free power to farm sector during the day time.

He further said that in spite of poor financial health of discoms, shortage in coal supply and other roadblocks, the government has never compromised on 24x7 power supply.

“We are not ready to compromise on the issue of strengthening the power sector and making it a people’s sector,” he said. Officials informed the minister that in the website of discoms, the consumer can know the power supply position in his area and his electricity bill status.

The officials explained that the link needs to be enabled in the mobile app, for knowing all the details of the power supply position. As of now, through the mobile app, there is no facility for consumers to give real-time feedback.