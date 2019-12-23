Renovation of museums proposed in Andhra Pradesh amid fund crunch

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State archaeology department has approached the Centre with a proposal of sanctioning funds for renovating six museums. These six museums include two at Mailavaram and Kadapa and one each at Kakinada in East Godavari, Tirupati in Chittoor, Tenukonda in Anantapur and Ongole in Prakasam district.

However, such a move comes as a surprise as the Central government is yet to sanction the remaining Rs 7 crore out of a financial package that it gave to the State for renovating tourist spots such as Bapu Museum, Kondapalli Fort among others.

When asked why such a proposal was prepared at a time, when funds for previous works are yet to be sanctioned, commissioner of the archaeology department Vani Mohan said, “We have to keep trying. We cannot stop making proposals just because we are yet to receive funds. Renovating museums are as important as other development projects in the State as they play a major role in boosting tourism, a sector which generates a lot of revenue.”

The department has prepared an extensive report to develop these museums in accordance with international standards including theme-based interactive cabinets, immersive projection mapping - commonly known as audio-video theatre, virtual reality (VR), 3D LED wall projection display technology and tech based-kiosks.

The department also plans to use Korean sheets to construct these cabinets as they have greater longevity unlike decorative laminate (decolam), which is generally used for renovating museums.

VR will be used to display various tourist destinations in the State which can be visited by tourists who come to visit the museum.

“This will serve two purposes, firstly those who are unaware of the beautiful places in and around the museum will get to know about them. Secondly, VR will give visitors an opportunity to know about historical events across the State as they will have an option to choose from multiple events,” Vani Mohan added.

The department has claimed that it is for the first time that an archaeological department in the country will implement projection mapping. “The visitors’ walk through the museums will end at a kiosk kept near the exit gate. Visitors will have to take a quiz to test their powers of observation. This would encourage them to learn about their history and in a way help keep the heritage alive,” she opined.

Interestingly, though such technologies are already available at Bapu Museum since the past six months, it is yet to get proper footfall. Also, a few of these modern concepts adopted at Kondapalli Fort, are yet to be appreciated as tourists refuse to stay in the evening citing security reasons.

However, the archaeological commissioner has said that the department plans to approach private players in the market for raising funds for such development projects.

“Making use of the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme introduced by the Centre, private players can adopt heritage sites and fund the development works as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. The only trouble we are facing right now is that none of the private investors are ready to take up the projects. They say that they will not invest until and unless there is a guarantee of economic stability in the State,” Mohan said.