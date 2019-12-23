Two persons killed in road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons died in two separate road accidents in Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district on Sunday. According to the police, Bandla Anjaneyulu alias Ajay (36) died on the spot at Piduguralla municipal limits on Sunday morning.

A minivan coming from the opposite direction rammed into the motorbike on which the victim was riding on. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Ajay belonged to Chennayapalem of Machavaram mandal. Another person named Salluru China Pullaiah (45) died in a road mishap at Janapadu village in Piduguralla mandal on Sunday evening.

The victim was travelling with his relatives in an auto-rickshaw from Janapadu village to Piduguralla.

However, an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction collided head-on. Pullaiah died on spot, while his relatives suffered minor injuries.

The bodies in both cases were shifted to Gurajala area hospital for postmortem.