We will not implement NRC in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy

KADAPA: Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's proposal for National Register of Citizens (NRC), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his government will not implement NRC in the state.

"There is no question of supporting it (NRC)," he said in Kadapa town, where a large number of Muslims gathered to greet him.

Reddy is on a three-day tour of Kadapa district starting Monday where after launching development works in RIMS hospital, he addressed a gathering of Muslims. "After I landed in Kadapa and when I was about to come here, a group of Muslims came to me and requested me to a give a statement on the issue of NRC," he said.

"Our deputy CM Azmath Basha Shaik Bepari (who represents Kadapa Assembly) had already made it clear that the government will not support the NRC. Before making the statement, he discussed the issue with me and I endorse his the statement," he said.

"We are committed. We are opposed to it (NRC) and there is no question of our government supporting it," he added.

Reddy's statement comes in the wake of the stiff opposition by several state governments including West Bengal, Kerala and against the NRC and the anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests that are being held across the country. Muslims at several parts of the AP state too took out peaceful protests against the NRC.

The YSRC, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs, had supported the Centre when it passed the CAA.

