 Facelift to 16 damaged bridges in Krishna district; Rs 81.50 crore required for reconstruction

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling the demand of people of Krishna district for new bridges in place of dilapidated ones, officials of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department have started preparing estimates for construction of new bridges across the district.

A few months ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting, had ordered the officials to identify damaged bridges across the State, particularly those on the verge of collapse and need attention.

Following his instructions, a team of officials were appointed in the Krishna district to identify the damaged bridges.

The team carried out inspection across the district and identified 16 bridges, which should be demolished.

The capacity and functioning of these bridges before and after a vehicle passed on it were examined.

The damaged bridges were identified in various constituencies of the district such as in Pamarru, Nuzvid, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Machilipatnam, Mylavaram, Avanigadda and Tiruvuru. A detailed project report was drafted and it was estimated that as many as Rs 81.50 crore is required to construct new bridges in place of the old ones.

Of the total, the officials estimate that Rs 30 crore is required for constructing a bridge near Kesarapalli on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam stretch and others.

“We have prepared estimates of Rs 81.50 crore for constructing 16 new bridges in the district, which are on the verge of collapse and need attention.

The same will be forwarded to the government for its approval and funds in this regard will be procured from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD),” said a R&B executive engineer.

“Tenders in this regard will be invited shortly and a deadline will be set to complete the works in a year from the date of the contract awarded,” he added.