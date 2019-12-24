Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Facelift to 16 damaged bridges in Krishna district; Rs 81.50 crore required for reconstruction

Bridges damaged in Pamarru, Nuzvid; Rs 81.5 crore needed for the project.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Fulfilling the demand of people of Krishna district for new bridges in place of dilapidated ones, officials of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department have started preparing estimates for construction of new bridges across the district. 

A few months ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting, had ordered the officials to identify damaged bridges across the State, particularly those on the verge of collapse and need attention.

Following his instructions, a team of officials were appointed in the Krishna district to identify the damaged bridges.

The team carried out inspection across the district and identified 16 bridges, which should be demolished.

The capacity and functioning of these bridges before and after a vehicle passed on it were examined.

The damaged bridges were identified in various constituencies of the district such as in Pamarru, Nuzvid, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Machilipatnam, Mylavaram, Avanigadda and Tiruvuru. A detailed project report was drafted and it was estimated that as many as Rs 81.50 crore is required to construct new bridges in place of the old ones.

 Of the total, the officials estimate that Rs 30 crore is required for constructing a bridge near Kesarapalli on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam stretch and others.

“We have prepared estimates of Rs 81.50 crore for constructing 16 new bridges in the district, which are on the verge of collapse and need attention.  

The same will be forwarded to the government for its approval and funds in this regard will be procured from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD),” said a R&B executive engineer.

“Tenders in this regard will be invited shortly and a deadline will be set to complete the works in a year from the date of the contract awarded,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district Krishna district bridges Krishna bridges reconstruction
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp