Amaravati protest in front of Vellampalli Srinivas Rao’s house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a sit-in in front of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao’s house and demanded the State government withdraw its proposal of decentralised administration on Monday.

The JAC members further alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s pitch was nothing but taking revenge on TDP leaders and opined that trifurcating the capital would incur a huge loss to the State.

“Only to benefit his party men, Jagan announced Vizag as a capital. We won’t stop agitations till Jagan withdraws his proposal,” the members said. The protest created mild tension for a while when the police tried to control the agitators and chased them down.