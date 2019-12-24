Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra economic development body's former CEO spent Rs 1 crore on stationary: CID

Published: 24th December 2019 11:57 AM

Jasti Krishna Kishore

Jasti Krishna Kishore (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prima facie evidence of irregularities has been unearthed in the ongoing investigation by the CID against Jasti Krishna Kishore, former CEO of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB). It is learnt that at least Rs 1 crore was spent on purchasing stationery in a dubious manner by him.

Informed sources revealed that in some instances, non-existing firms were shown as participating in the bidding process and only three companies were found to have repeatedly filed bids for tenders invited for stationery purchases. 

Representatives of at least two firms reportedly told the sleuths that they had never filed bids for tenders invited by the APEDB and the letterheads of their companies found in APEDB records were old ones not currently in use.

TNIE tried to contact Krishna Kishore but his mobile was switched off. It appears that addresses of some of the companies that were shown as having participated in the bidding process were fake. 

The sleuths suspect that what they have found is just the tip of the iceberg and more irregularities could come to light during the course of the investigation.

Krishna Kishore, an IRS officer, is facing probe for alleged misappropriation of funds during his stint as CEO of APEDB and the CID has booked a case against him under Sections 188, 403, 409, and 120 (B). He was suspended recently after the government smelt a rat in the APEDB activities. Krishna Kishore has since moved the High Court urging it to dismiss the case against him and also approached the Central Administrative Tribunal against his suspension. The CAT has stayed his suspension.

