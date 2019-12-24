Andhra Pradesh government urged to reimburse fees, clear scholarship dues

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State committee of Andhra Pradesh Junior college Managements’ Association (APJMA) organised a rally along with students in Mangalagiri town on Monday demanding clearance of fee reimbursement and scholarships’ dues pending with the State government.

APJMA State general secretary VV Prasad requested the government to release funds worth Rs 1,200 crore for two consecutive academic years, 2018-19 and 2019-20 as soon as possible.

“The former TDP government announced that they would pay Rs 2,850 to first-year college students and Rs 3,150 to students of second-year. However, the government did not release the funds as a result of which, the students are facing difficulty in pursuing higher education in private colleges.

More than six lakh students currently study in private colleges across 13 districts,” he said. APJMA members P Rajasekhar, Sk Baji Saida, students participated in the rally and submitted a representation to the tahsildar of Mangalagiri, requesting him to convey their demands to the government.

