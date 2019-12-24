Beggar detained for hoax bomb threat on Guntakal-Tirupati daily passenger train

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A bomb scare on the Guntakal-Tirupati passenger train created panic among the passengers on Monday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) received a hoax bomb threat on the Guntakal-Tirupati daily passenger train (Train no. 57475), when the train was en route to Guntakal. The scared passengers stopped the train by pulling the chain between Tanakallu-Nallacheruvu and informed the matter to the railway police.

The GRP and RPF with the help of bomb squad and sniffer dogs thoroughly checked every single bogey at the Kadiri railway station around 1:20 pm, but did not find anything. Later, they confirmed it was only a hoax call and there was no bomb or any suspicious material found on the train. The train was halted for about 10 minutes and later it resumed its journey to the Guntakal junction.

Meanwhile, during investigation, police found that one A Ganesh, a hearing and speech impaired beggar, wrote on a piece of paper that there was a bomb in one of the bogies of the train. Ganesh begs alms from the train passengers. The police took the beggar into custody and started questioning him.