Boating to resume across Andhra Pradesh once safety measures in place: Officials

When enquired about the delay in the resumption of the boating activities, poor condition of boats, irregularities in process of giving licences by the former officials as the primary reasons. 

Published: 24th December 2019 12:01 PM

By Ritika arun vaishali
VIJAYAWADA:   The suspension of boating services across the State, since September, has resulted in an approximate revenue loss of more than Rs 5 crore for the Tourism department. Officials have also reported 50 to 60 per cent decrease in tourist footfall as compared to earlier peak seasons. However, instead of revenue loss, the department was seen concerned with other aspects. 

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Principal Secretary K Praveen Kumar said, “The revenue aspect is always given more importance, but the issue that requires focus right now, after the unfortunate Godavari boat capsize incident, is that of the safety rules being flouted.” 

Once safety measures are in place, providing facilities and services, and revenue will be looked after, he added. 

When enquired about the delay in the resumption of the boating activities, he cited poor condition of the boats and irregularities in the process of giving licences by the former officials as the primary reasons. 

“The port authorities in the review meetings said that the boats were in 90 per cent working condition, which when inspected, turned out to be completely the opposite,” said Kumar.

Also, licences had been given out by the port authorities in the past despite the boats lacking basic amenities such as floaters, safety jackets, GPS and navigators, he added. 

“Earlier, such thorough checks were not done in the greed of earning profits. Unlike loss of life, revenue loss can be recovered.” He also said that an inquiry will be conducted against the officials, who have been issued licenses, to check if they have made the prescribed safety materials available.

Meanwhile, the Kakinada port authorities have given licences to 10 out of 26 boats with 12-seater or less capacity.

Five of these 10 have been allowed to sail at Visakhapatnam and the other five at Rajamahendravaram. 

“It is expected that Machilipatnam Port authorities will sanction licences to the rest of the 16 boats within two to three days,” said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Water Fleet Management Assistant Manager M Ravi Kumar. 

The APTDC operates a total of 54 boats, including 26 small and 28 big boats. “It will at least take a month’s timing to get licences for the other 28 boats,” added the manager. 

Despite 10 boats getting licences, boating facilities have not been resumed as the pilots have been sent for a 13-day advanced training in Telangana from Monday.

