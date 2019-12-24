CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for VMRDA projects

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Visakha Utsav on December 28 in the city. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the two-day utsav.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will participate in the valedictory function, he added. As a part of utsav, there will be grand arrangements and events conducted on the RK Beach and YSR Central Park.

On December 28, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) with a budget of Rs 300 crore. During the utsav, there will be exhibits by local artists at YSR Central Park.

This year, actors Venkatesh and Ravi Teja, music directors Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad would hold various shows to enthral Vizagites.