Focus on Visakhapatnam development now

VISAKHAPATNAM: Focusing on Visakhapatnam, which is likely to be the executive capital of the State as per the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee, the YSRC government has laid emphasis on the development of the city, particularly on infrastructure, rapid transportation and beautification fronts.

Not just infrastructure, the government now wants to give an impetus to nightlife in the city.

As part of the initiative, food courts will be set up around YSR Central Park and at another place in the city, which will be identified soon. The designs of the metro rail project are also being altered to make the city look ultra-modern. The State Cabinet will meet in Vijayawada on December 27 to discuss the GN Rao Committee report.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said all the works will be completed in a time-bound manner.Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said Rs 1,400 crore will be spent on beautification works in the city, Rs 110 crore on development of beach and Rs 60 crore on Kailasagiri. The development works will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Vizag on December 28 to inaugurate Visakha Utsav, which is being organised to promote brand Vizag.

CM to launch Rs 1,500 crore works

The works include beautification of Beach Road and Mudasarlova Park, Kailasagiri development and historical museum. According to sources, Jagan is planning to launch the government’s flagship programme Amma Vodi in Visakhapatnam district on January 9.

Stating that there was hardly any change in the geographical pattern of the city during the previous TDP regime, Satyanarayana said the city will get a thrust on development front in the next few years.

Meanwhile, District Collector Vinay Chand said the Chief Minister is keen on development of the city and wants to boost its brand image. The official machinery has been asked not to tolerate any land encroachments, which will mar the image of the city. During a recent review meeting on Vizag development, the Chief Minister made several suggestions for the development of the city, the Collector said.

The metro rail project which was proposed from Gajuwaka to Kommadi, is now being extended up to Bheemili as per Jagan’s suggestion. The revision of the metro rail project will increase its route from 46 km to 80 km. Keeping the Chief Minister’s suggestions in mind, Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation is preparing fresh designs for the rail project.

Though the original cost of the rail project is around Rs 9,000 crore, it will go up in view of the changes in design. The project will be taken up under the Public-Private Partnership mode and many investors are evincing interest in investing in the project. The Chief Minister will take a decision on the private partner of the project soon, the Collector said.