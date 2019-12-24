GN Rao panel report scripted by Jagan: Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Stating that the recommendations by the GN Rao Committee were scripted, Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu has demanded that the government retain the State capital in Amaravati and decentralise development.

Speaking to media persons at the TDP office here on Monday, he said the Chief Minister has created enmity between people by proposing to create three capitals for the State. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has a grudge on former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is destroying the State, Atchannaidu alleged.

Stating that Jagan had scripted the GN Rao Committee’s recommendations, he said GN Rao was an ‘inefficient’ officer and signed ‘papers following the directives of Jagan’. “Around 25,000 farmers of capital villages are protesting. Why is Jagan tight-lipped on it?” he asked.