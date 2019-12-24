Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government offices cannot be painted with ruling party colours: HC

The High Court on Monday made it clear that government offices cannot be painted with the colours of the ruling party flag.

Gavel

For representational purposes

The HC also warned that it would be forced to give instructions to the State Election Commission to act against those responsible for painting gram panchayat offices with YSRC flag colours. 

The bench of Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana said this while hearing a PIL filed by M Venkateswara Rao.

In the PIL, the petitioner argued that painting of the Pallapadu gram panchayat building in Guntur district with the colours of the ruling party flag might influence voters during the upcoming local body elections.

The court had earlier asked the Guntur district collector to submit a report on whose orders the panchayat office was painted. 

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the colours were painted on the instructions of Commissioner, Panchayat Raj department and that this was not the first time the colours of the ruling party flag was painted on panchayat offices.

When TDP was in power, offices were painted in yellow, he said. The court asked the government to submit details of the panchayat offices that were painted yellow and posted it for further hearing.

