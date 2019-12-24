Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gunter civic body offers interest exemption on property tax till December 31

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha has urged taxpayers to clear their dues within the next seven days.

Published: 24th December 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is offering interest exemption on property tax for housing and commercial property owners till December 31. Consequently, municipal commissioner C Anuradha has urged taxpayers to clear their dues within the next seven days.

Anuradha conducted a review meeting with revenue inspectors, bill collectors and administrative secretaries of Guntur on Monday and directed them to collect property taxes from the people within a stipulated time frame and reach the targets fixed by the revenue department officials.

The corporation has also decided to conduct a special tax collection drive.

She ordered the administrative secretaries to coordinate with bill collectors and revenue inspectors to collect property tax from the public. She also urged the officials concerned to conduct awareness campaigns pertaining to interest exemption among taxpayers till December 31. She directed the bill collectors to submit the list of defaulters to administrative secretaries for speedy recovery of taxes from them. 

The municipal commissioner requested citizens to send a copy of their tax payment receipt to GMC failing which, their drinking water supply will be stopped.GMC additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, revenue officers SS Prasad and P Narsi Reddy  participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anuradha Guntur property tax
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp