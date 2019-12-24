Gunter civic body offers interest exemption on property tax till December 31

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is offering interest exemption on property tax for housing and commercial property owners till December 31. Consequently, municipal commissioner C Anuradha has urged taxpayers to clear their dues within the next seven days.

Anuradha conducted a review meeting with revenue inspectors, bill collectors and administrative secretaries of Guntur on Monday and directed them to collect property taxes from the people within a stipulated time frame and reach the targets fixed by the revenue department officials.

The corporation has also decided to conduct a special tax collection drive.

She ordered the administrative secretaries to coordinate with bill collectors and revenue inspectors to collect property tax from the public. She also urged the officials concerned to conduct awareness campaigns pertaining to interest exemption among taxpayers till December 31. She directed the bill collectors to submit the list of defaulters to administrative secretaries for speedy recovery of taxes from them.

The municipal commissioner requested citizens to send a copy of their tax payment receipt to GMC failing which, their drinking water supply will be stopped.GMC additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, revenue officers SS Prasad and P Narsi Reddy participated in the meeting.