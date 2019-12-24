Hyderabad students join massive protest at Osmania varsity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of students from various educational institutions in the city descended in front of the Arts College in Osmania University campus on Monday evening, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens organized by close to two dozen student organizations.

Apart from central and state varsities including OU, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad, English and Foreign Languages University, PS Telugu University, NALSAR, students from many governments and private colleges in the city participated in the meeting.