Krishna district ACB officials raid social welfare hostel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a surprise check on Social Welfare Boys hostel in Kanchikacherla on Monday and found irregularities in stock variation, deviation in the menu, attendance and staff register.

In an official release, DSP (ACB) T Kanaka Raju said they raided the hostel based on credible information that the hostel authorities were flouting rules and committing irregularities.

During their inspection, officials found stock variation in commodities such as rice, dal, sugar, ragi flour, salt, tamarind, edible oil and others.

The officials also noticed deviation from the menu was being practised and found that milk and eggs were not being provided regularly as per the menu to the hostlers.

The hostel registers were also not being maintained with respect to the influx of boarders. “Lack of proper sanitation in the hostel and other irregularities were observed during our inspection. A report will be submitted to the social welfare department,” the DSP added.