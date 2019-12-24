Mangalagiri MLA missing, claim farmers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri farmers agitating against the State government’s proposal of three capitals expressed their ire against MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by filing a missing complaint against him at the local police station. In their complaint, they mentioned that the MLA had been absconding ever since the government’s announcement.

The protestors claimed that he could not be found for over a week. Consequently, they had to resort to the extreme step and urged the police to find him immediately.The protestors also resorted to raising slogans in front of the police station, demanding that the government withdraw its decision. They also requested the police to inform them about the MLA’s whereabouts as soon as possible.“We want to submit a representation to our MLA, explaining our difficulties after the State government’s proposal,” a protestor said.