Order probe into insider trading, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu dares YSRC government

VIJAYAWADA: Breaking his silence on the GN Rao Committee recommendations and allegations of insider trading in the capital city Amaravati, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has dared the YSRC government to order a judicial inquiry into the charges.

“Conduct an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge and punish those involved in insider trading. We will support it. But, don’t kill Amaravati on the pretext of insider trading and don’t mislead people with false information on Amaravati,’’ he asserted.

Alleging that the GN Rao Committee has no credibility, Naidu asked the agitating people of Amaravati, “Did GN Rao come here and interact with you? You (farmers) gave 30,000 acres of land for the capital city. How could the committee make its recommendations without eliciting your views? The panel drafted the report as per the remarks made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the floor of the Assembly pertaining to the development of three capital cities in the State. GN Rao copied the same and submitted the report,’’ he alleged.

Extending solidarity to the protesting farmers at Thullur and Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu said that farmers in Amaravati, responding to the call given by him as the Chief Minister, gave their lands trusting the assurance of the government to develop nine theme cities in the capital city and provide education and employment opportunities to future generations.

‘Keeping the promise of developing Amaravati lies on 5 crore people’

“Even women in large numbers are hitting roads seeking justice. Realising the promise of developing Amaravati lies on all of us, this is my appeal to all the five crore people of the State,” Naidu said.

Maintaining that the TDP was not against the development of Visakhapatnam or Rayalaseema, Naidu said that there were no instances of the Chief Minister, Governor, ministers, Assembly and Secretariat located in different places. The TDP had announced Visakhapatnam as financial capital and taken steps for developing the IT sector in the Port City, he said and added that several development projects were taken up in Kurnool and Rayalaseema districts.

Jagan, when in Opposition, sought 30,000 acres of land to build a good capital city, and now he went back on it, the TDP chief recalled. “Though the decision on capital city was taken five years ago, the YSRC government is now attempting to create regional clashes in the name of three capital cities,” Naidu said.

Rubbishing the claim of the YSRC leaders that Amaravati is prone to inundation, Naidu said the National Green Tribunal stated that even in the floods in 1953 and 2009, not even a single village was marooned.

“A minister compares Amaravati with a burial ground and Speaker terms it a desert. Are these ministers functioning from the burial ground?” he sought to know. Exhorting the protesters to wage a united fight against the move to shift the capital, he hailed the political parties which extended their support to the farmers of Amaravati.

Extending solidarity with the protesting farmers in Amaravati, Naidu begins and concludes his speech with “Jai Amaravati”.