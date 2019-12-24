PRP canal to be widened to end drought days: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Emphasising the need of effective utilisation of river water for development of Rayalaseema districts along with Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts to end drought conditions, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced to widen the existing canals to various projects from rivers and divert Godavari surplus water to Penna River basin, which will be taken up at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

Addressing a public meeting at Nellaturu in Duvuru mandal on Monday, the first day of his three-day visit to Kadapa district, after laying foundation stones for Rs 2,300 crore worth development works including three irrigation projects, Jagan said he was astonished to find that despite gates of Srisailam project opened for eight times during the recent heavy rains and 800 tmc ft of water getting released to the sea from Prakasam Barrage on Krishna River, none of the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema were fully filled.

“As against its capacity of 27 tmc ft, Gandikota reservoir was filled only up to 12 tmc ft, Chitravati project in my Pulivendula constituency could only store 6 tmc ft against FRL of 10 tmc ft, Brahmamam Sagar could retain only 8 tmc ft against its capacity of 17 tmc ft and the list goes on. The reason is lack of sufficient canals carrying water from rivers to the projects and from projects to the fields,” he said. The Chief Minister blamed the previous TDP government for failing to address the issue in five years.

Stating that his government had decided to change the fate of all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema in the coming days, so that the surplus water in Krishan river during 40-50 flood days is effectively harnessed in those projects, he announced to take up widening of canals at an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore.

The canals to be widened include Pothireddypadu Head Regulator from the existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, Telugu Ganga canal from 11,500 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs, KC canal-Nippula Vagu from 12,500 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs, GNSS from 21,700 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs, HNSS from 2,200 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs, Owk-Gandikota canal from 20,000 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs, Gandikota -Chitravati canal from 2000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs, and Gandikota-Pyidpalem canal from 1,000 cusecs to 1,500 cusecs.

Later, the CM laid foundation stones for development works (cancer hospital with an outlay of Rs 107 crore, a super-speciality wing with an outlay of Rs 175 crore, psychiatry hospital with Rs 25.85 crores) at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa, and inaugurated YSR free food building.

He also laid the foundation stone for railway overbridge to be constructed in Kadapa at a cost of Rs 82.75 crore.