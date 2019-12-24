UNIDO's report on air pollution in Guntur out

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha conducted a special meeting with representatives of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) at her chamber in the city on Monday and reviewed developmental works.

The UNIDO representatives said that they are committed to reducing air pollution in Guntur.

Consequently, they submitted a report on air pollutants released from slaughterhouses in the city.

“Our main focus is on waste management and urban planning. Hence, we will impart technical training to engineers and other officials of the municipal corporation for the same.

Urban planning and city projects specialist Sajid will conduct the training programme. We aim to reduce emission of pollutants from industries,” a UNIDO official said. The civic body chief also said that UNIDO has selected 28 cities from 11 countries across the globe for their pollution reduction initiatives out of which five are in India.