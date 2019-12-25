439 check posts in Andhra Pradesh to curb illegal transport of sand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney directed the officials concerned to make all 439 integrated check posts across the State available at the earliest to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor.

Addressing the district collectors via video conference from the Secretariat on Tuesday, Sawhney took stock of the integrated check posts, identification of lands for primary health centres (PHCs), health sub-centres, allocation of land for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline and sanitation programmes.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is according priority to development of infrastructure in education and health sectors under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ concept, she ordered the officials to identify land for construction of health sub-centres by December and by the end of January next year, for community health centres (CHCs).

She also asked the officials to prepare detailed project reports by the end of March, 2020 for improving infrastructure in district hospitals.

Participating in the video conference from Tirupati, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy informed that tenders will be invited for construction of PHCs and health sub-centres by the end of March.

Special Protection Force (SPF) Director-General NV Surendra Babu said that as only 803 police personnel are currently available for deployment at the check posts out of the required 2,056 staff.

Hence, they are searching for alternatives. He suggested the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) to make use of the services of ex-servicemen and retired police for the purpose.

The CS told officials, “Take steps for allocation of land at market price to Indian Oil Corporation for laying a pipeline from Paradeep in Odisha to Hyderabad covering Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.”

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology Secretary K Ram Gopal said that out of the required 439 integrated check-posts, 210 have been arranged.