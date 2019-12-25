Home States Andhra Pradesh

439 check posts in Andhra Pradesh to curb illegal transport of sand

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney directs Collectors to identify land for health sub-centres, PHCs.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney directed the officials concerned to make all 439 integrated check posts across the State available at the earliest to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor.

Addressing the district collectors via video conference from the Secretariat on Tuesday, Sawhney took stock of the integrated check posts, identification of lands for primary health centres (PHCs), health sub-centres, allocation of land for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline and sanitation programmes.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is according priority to development of infrastructure in education and health sectors under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ concept, she ordered the officials to identify land for construction of health sub-centres by December and by the end of January next year, for community health centres (CHCs).

She also asked the officials to prepare detailed project reports by the end of March, 2020 for improving infrastructure in district hospitals.

Participating in the video conference from Tirupati, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy informed that tenders will be invited for construction of PHCs and health sub-centres by the end of March.

Special Protection Force (SPF) Director-General NV Surendra Babu said that as only 803 police personnel are currently available for deployment at the check posts out of the required 2,056 staff.

Hence, they are searching for alternatives. He suggested the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) to make use of the services of ex-servicemen and retired police for the purpose.

The CS told officials, “Take steps for allocation of land at market price to Indian Oil Corporation for laying a pipeline from Paradeep in Odisha to Hyderabad covering Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.”

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology Secretary K Ram Gopal said that out of the required 439 integrated check-posts, 210 have been arranged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilam Sawhney Andhra Pradesh illegal sand mining Nadu Nedu
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp