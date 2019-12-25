‘Additives in fast food increase cancer risk’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The College of Food Science and Technology associate dean professor Ch V V Satyanarayana said that fast foods contain high levels of fat, which may raise cholesterol levels in the blood, increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases.

He was speaking at a function organised by the college on Tuesday under the aegis of Forum for Better Bapatla on the occasion of National Consumers day.

He said that due to additives present in such foods, people consuming them are at risk of suffering from cancer. Other health problems like constipation, bloating, acne and tooth decay stem from overdosing on such foods, he added.

On the occasion, the forum released a poster. Forum secretary Dr PC Sai Babu said that food products have been brought under the purview of the new Consumer Protection Act which came into effect from August this year. “Modus operandi of food delivery platforms fall under the act’s purview. The act has substantially enhanced the scope of protection afforded to consumers,” he added.

