Andhra Pradesh engineering student dies after fall from second floor of hostel building

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old engineering student died after he accidentally fell from the second floor of a hostel building on Monday night.

The incident took place in Bhimavaram and the deceased Kothapalli Sunny David (19), was identified as a resident of Tiruvuru mandal.

Police said David accidentally fell from hostel building while on his way to his room.

With no safety grill on the steps, he fell from the second floor to the ground and succumbed to his injuries.

The body was sent to Gudivada Government General Hospital (GGH) for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been lodged.