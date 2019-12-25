Andhra Pradesh government told to submit report on steps to prevent cockfights

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has directed the State government to submit a report on the measures being taken for preventing cockfights during the ensuing Sankranti festival.

High court of Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday, hearing a petition filed in 2018 stating that officials have failed to implement the High Court directions in 2016 to prevent cockfights during Sankranti and the same should be treated as contempt of court, the bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana directed the government to submit a report of the measures being taken to prevent cockfights along with photographic evidence.

Giving the directions after considering the arguments of the advocates representing Home and Revenue departments that they have taken all measures to prevent cockfights during the Sankranti festival as per the directions of the High Court, the Bench made it clear that based on the report, violators will be strictly dealt with.  Further hearing in the case was adjourned to February second week.

Don’t create hurdles to APPSC chief: HC
The High Court on Tuesday issued an interim order asking the government not to hinder Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman P Udaya Bhaskar from discharging his responsibilities. Bhaskar had approached the court urging it to declare the appointment of APPSC in-charge chairman G Ranga Janardhan illegal and scrap appointment of P Seetharamanjaneyulu as APPSC secretary.

While hearing the case, the court, which had issued a stay on the appointment of Ranga Janardhan, further directed the respondents in the case not to intervene in the matter of Udaya Bhaskar discharging his responsibilities as APPSC chairman and adjourned further hearing in the case after four weeks

