CBI to probe 18 illegal limestone mining cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has entrusted all the 18 illegal limestone mining cases registered in Piduguralla and Dachepalli mandals of Guntur district to the CBI.

One of the cases pertaining to illegal mining and transportation of limestone was registered against former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by TGV Krishna Reddy against illegal mining and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal, the government informed the High Court that it would hand over the investigation of the cases to the CBI.

The government issued an order on Tuesday handing over probe into all the mining cases to the CBI.