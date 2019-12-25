Four TDP MLAs, three MLCs back Visakhapatnam as capital

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a sudden political development amid ongoing protests against the three-capital idea, four TDP MLAs, three MLCs, former MLAs and senior Telugu Desam leaders from Visakhapatnam district have decided to support the move to set up executive capital in Vizag.

They also decided to convey their stand to the TDP leadership.

MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and P Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu (Gana Babu), MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao, P Chalapati Rao and Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, former MLAs SA Rahman and V Anitha and others met at a hotel in the city on Tuesday and resolved to support the proposal of the YSRC government to set up executive capital of the State in Vizag.

This comes at a time when the TDP is vehemently opposing the three-capital proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“We have the responsibility to welcome the move to set up executive capital in Vizag as we have a long association with the city. That is why I even tweeted welcoming the proposal as soon as it was announced,’’ Srinivasa Rao said.

Visakhapatnam has the necessary infrastructure to become the executive capital of the State. “We also discussed the apprehensions of the people over the three-capital idea. But the new move will help promote balanced development,’’ he said.

The TDP leaders, however, said the government should give clarity on the future of the farmers of Amaravati region, who gave 33,000 acres of land for the development of capital.