Fund crunch delays KVK works in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: With a view to develop sports in rural areas, the former TDP government had started constructing Mukhya Mantri Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVKs) in all Assembly segments in the district almost two years ago. They had proposed to construct about 10 KVKs in the district.

The former TDP government had allocated Rs 2.1 crore for construction of each KVK. Though the construction of KVK at Ichchapuram was started two years ago, it was stalled at the foundation stage.

Construction of KVKs was completed only at Seetampeta, Patapatnam, Tekkali, Ranasthalam and Amadalavalasa Assembly segments.

But KVKs at Palasa, Narasannapeta and Rajam have been stalled at the foundation level. Though one KVK was proposed at Kalingapatnam in Gara mandal, it was not started.

“Initially, we felt happy when the officials had laid the foundation for the mini-stadium in the name of KVK at Ichchapuram,” G Venkata Ramana alias Chinna, a resident of Bellupada of Ichchapruam, said.

Though the ground development committee members had opposed the proposal of constructing a mini-stadium, they later gave consent after the officials had convinced them.

Contractors dug the earth for laying the foundation and left for a few months and finally, the foundation stone was laid.

As it is the only ground in the municipality purview, students, morning walkers and other sportspersons depend on it, he added. Similarly, construction of KVKs in Palasa, Rajam, Narasannapeta is also stalled after laying foundation due to fund crunch.

District sports development officer (DSDO) B Sreenivasa Kumar said the contactor had stopped the works due to non-payment of bills. The government is planning to release the bills soon.

Works are likely to resume by January-end.

Seetampeta, Patapatnam, Amadalavalasa and Tekkali were sanctioned in the first phase in 2013 and were completed.

The rest of KVKs at Ichchpauram, Narasannapeta, Rajam, Ranasthalam and Palasa were sanctioned in the second phase in 2014. Only the Ranasthalam KVK was constructed, he added.