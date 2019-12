By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the Guntur Municipal Corporation’s directive, managements of several hotels, restaurants and function halls in the city have decided to set up compost making units in order to treat the waste generated by them and convert it into manure.

The GMC initially embarked on such a project in the city’s divisions 23 and 24 and set up composting plants in Gandhi Park and Gujjangundla Park. The managements of V Royal Park, Tomatoes Hotel and Venkatesh Grand heeded to GMC’s call.