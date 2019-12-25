Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s atrocious to shift capital after five years: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

The former Chief Minister was interacting with the representatives of ‘Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’, who called on him in the TDP central office at Atmakur near here on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA:  Claiming that his government has selected Amaravati as the capital with the approval of all sections of people as it is located in the middle of the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said if he had any selfish motive, he might have declared Tirupati, which is near his native village, as capital.

“We have located the capital in Amaravati as it is convenient to the people of all regions. It is unfair to cheat the farmers, who parted with their lands for the development of the capital city. The government should not play havoc with the lives of future generations,’’ he said.

The former Chief Minister was interacting with the representatives of ‘Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’, who called on him in the TDP central office at Atmakur near here on Tuesday.

“Everyone should become an agitator. It is wrong to presume that this government will adhere to the representations. The responsibility of explaining the injustice to be caused to future generations lies on all of us. It is atrocious to change the capital after five years. Have we ever saw changing capitals after change of guard in any State?’’ the TDP chief sought to know.

He said no one is against the development of the port city. “Vizag has natural resources for development. This government is forcing the investors to leave Vizag and ruining the city,” he said.

Kanna seeks Centre intervention for continuation of Amaravati as capital
Guntur: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has sought Centre intervention for continuation of Amaravati as the State capital. Interacting with the farmers of the capital region here on Tuesday, Kanna Lakshminarayana said the previous government spent thousands of crores of rupees on the development of Amaravati and the Union government also sanctioned crores of funds. The BJP always stood with the people and Amaravati farmers, the BJP State chief said.  Kanna urged police to stop imposing restriction on the people of capital region.

