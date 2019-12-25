Left out of Nethanna Nestam beneficiary list, Anantapur weaver ends life

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Disappointed over not finding his name in the beneficiary list of Nethanna Nestam, a weaver committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Somamdepalli on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nelooru Narasimhulu (38).

According to police, Narasimhulu is survived by a wife and two daughters. His family said that he was upset as he did not find his name in the beneficiary list of the scheme.

After coming to know about the incident, CPM leaders, along with weavers, staged a protest at the MPDO office.

Leaders of the weavers’ association alleged that benefits under Nethanna Nestam were not being provided to genuine handloom weavers and that a large number of ineligible persons were reaping benefits.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000