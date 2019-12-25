Home States Andhra Pradesh

Modalities to be chalked out after Cabinet’s capital call on December 27

Satyanarayana said a decision on capital will be taken on December 27 and modalities will be chalked out only after the decision is taken.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said on Tuesday all preparations have been made for elections to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Addressing media persons here, the minister said Mulakuddu village issue will also be sorted out soon. He said zonal commissioners and town planning staff should complete the exercise of the delimitation of wards at the earliest. He said local body elections will also be held in the State.

The minister said the  State government was thinking of ensuring equitable development of all three regions.

He said YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Redd had never said Bheemunipatnam will be developed as the capital.

He said Vijayasai Reddy only said that Bheemili will be developed as a major city. He said there was zero development during the former TDP government’s regime.

It was when the former chief minister was at the helm of affairs, the city had witnessed rapid development in IT and industrial sectors, he said.

District Collector and GVMC Special Officer V Vinay Chand said land was available for the executive capital. However, everything will depend on the decision of the State Cabinet on December 27, he said. He said food street would be developed in the service rad from Ambedkar statue to Indira Gandhi statue.

Earlier speaking at a review meeting with officials, Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for various development projects during his visit to the city on December 28.

The minister said the Chief Minister will lay stone for works worth Rs 1,305 crore to be taken up by VMRDA and GVMC.

