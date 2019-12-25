Home States Andhra Pradesh

NRC uproar unwarranted, says Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

The BJP leaders also appealed to the people not to heed the political statements by various sections and assured that the Centre would stand by minorities and work towards their upliftment.

BJP general secretary Sunil Deodhar

BJP general secretary Sunil Deodhar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Terming the uproar against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as ‘unwarranted’, BJP national general secretary and State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar said some sections were being misled by a few political parties. He claimed the NRC and Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) were not against the minorities and that they would help in restricting infiltrators into the country.

Speaking at a programme organised on the CAA and the NRC by party Minority Morcha here on Tuesday, Sunil Deodhar and State president Kanna Lakshminarayana explained how the initiative by the Centre would only confer citizenship to those seeking refuge but not strip people, especially minorities, of their rights. The move would ultimately add to national security, they claimed.

They further slammed the Congress and other political leaders for ‘unnecessarily creating unrest’ among the Muslim community by making baseless allegations against the Centre.

The BJP leaders also appealed to the people not to heed the political statements by various sections and assured that the Centre would stand by minorities and work towards their upliftment.

Later, Deodhar tweeted: “Many from our Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh don’t have misconception about the CAA as it doesn’t affect us at all. Unfortunately, some are being misled. We are Indians and #StandWithModi in this move. Also, chaos about #NRC is unwarranted as it’s not even designed or introduced.”

