State-wide protest against Andhra government on December 26 over Amaravati

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Political leaders cutting across party lines have decided to conduct a State-wide protest in favour of retaining Amaravati as the sole State capital on December 26.

This was discussed at an all-party meeting held by the Wine Dealers Association of Guntur on Tuesday.

The leaders plan to submit a representation to Home Minister M Sucharitha and Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana seeking rollback of the government’s decision on three capitals.

The leaders demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy honour the wishes of the public of Amaravati.

They also passed a resolution rejecting the report of GN Rao Committee recommendations.

The leaders alleged that the government has taken the decision to suit their political ambitions and not for the welfare of the public.

They said that they will announce their future course of action depending on the decision of the Cabinet meeting to be held on December 27.