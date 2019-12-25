Tadikonda MLA unreachable, irate women file missing case

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after a missing case was filed against MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy at Mangalagiri by Telugu Desam Party supporters, some women filed a missing case against Tadikonda YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi at Thullur police station on Tuesday.

Expressing their ire over the proposal of a decentralised administration, local women said despite assuring Amaravati to be the capital city before, Sridevi was not reachable ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pitched for three capitals in the Assembly and GN Rao Committee report suggested the same.

The women lamented that they had sacrificed their fertile farmlands for the development of Amaravati and demanded that their representative Sridevi resolve the issue.

They mentioned that they have tried to meet the MLA but in vain, so they filed a missing complaint with the police.

They even sought her resignation as an MLA due to her inability to protect the people’s rights in the Amaravati issue.