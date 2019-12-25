Two killed, five injured as Guntur autorickshaw driver loses control, rams into tree

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident at Lam Farm near Guntur on Tuesday morning.

According to Tadikonda sub-inspector (SI) Rajasekhar, five daily wage labourers were going to work in an auto-rickshaw to Lam village.

On the way, the driver lost control of his vehicle and it hit a tree.

The victims R Bharathi (28) died on the spot, while M Nagendramma (30) succumbed during treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

Driver Madasu Gandhi and labourers SK Dariyabi, R Santosh, Elizabeth Rani and Arun Tej were shifted to the GGH for treatment. The bodies were shifted there for post-mortem. The police have lodged a case and investigation is underway.