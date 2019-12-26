Day after missing complaint, Chandrababu Naidu meets Kuppam TDP leaders

Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said Kuppam was developed into a model constituency by the TDP.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu greets a pastor during Christmas celebrations at a church in Vijayawada on Wednesday

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu greets a pastor during Christmas celebrations at a church in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said Kuppam was developed into a model constituency by the TDP. In a meeting with the party leaders from his Kuppam constituency at the party office at Atmakur near here on Wednesday, Naidu asked them to explain the people about the development activities taken up during the TDP regime and the “obstructions” being created by the present government.

Naidu’s meeting with the Kuppam leaders came a day after the YSRC leaders lodged a police complaint that he was missing.

“Kuppam is the castle of the constituency. The party should win all wards, panchayats and mandals in the upcoming local body elections. You all should work together. Youth should be encouraged more,’’ he said.

 Stating that the TDP government has taken up development works to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in the backward constituency, he said CC roads, BT roads, drinking water supply, anganwadi, panchayat and school buildings were constructed in every village. A degree college was also constructed in the constituency, he said.

“We have set a target to supply Krishna water through Handri-Neeva canals to the tail-end village of Chittoor district. We have provided water to Punganur and Palamaner and completed 97 per cent of works for taking water to Kuppam during the TDP regime. However, the YSRC government ignored the completion of the remaining 3 per cent works,’’ he alleged. 

Referring to the proposal to shift capital to Visakhapatnam, Naidu said, “Amaravati is far away from Kuppam. If the capital is shifted to Vizag, the people will have to spend more money, time and energy to reach there.’’

Stating that Kuppam got world-wide recognition because of Naidu, the party leaders vented ire at the YSRC for lodging a missing complaint against Naidu.“Naidu is sincerely discharging his responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition, TDP president and MLA of Kuppam constituency,” the leaders said.  

Concern over Christmas Kanuka cancellation
Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the cancellation of  ‘Christmas Kanuka’ extended by the TDP government, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said the YSRC government also abolished the financial assistance for the marriage of Christian girls. Participating in the Christmas celebrations organised at the NTR Trust Bhavan in Atmakur on Wednesday, Naidu, in his festival message, said there is no scope for violence and high-handedness in the path shown by Jesus.

“Peace and living with integrity is the preaching of Christ. I hope this Christmas will fill joy in every family,’’ he said. Highlighting the welfare schemes introduced by the previous TDP government, Naidu said a Christian Bhavan at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore was constructed in Guntur, a resolution was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre for extending SC status to Dalit Christians and financial aid was extended through Christian Minority Corporation 

