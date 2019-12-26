Exclusive app for sale of Lord’s gold dollars at Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to develop a separate mobile app for sale of gold dollars of Lord Venkateswara. During a review meeting with senior officers of IT Department at the TTD Administrative Building here on Wednesday, EO Anil Kumar Singhal instructed the IT department to design an app to enable devotees to purchase Lord’s gold dollars onlineThe EO directed officials to offer this service initially to Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (SRIVANI) donors and later extend it to all devotees.

Those who wish to purchase dollars have to pay online and collect the dollar at sales counter inside Tirumala temple, he explained.

A nil Kumar urged devotees to download Govinda mobile app for accessing all TTD services.

He also instructed IT officials to design ‘Donation in Kind Management System’ for facilitating ‘donations in kind’ for all TTD temples and its allied institutions.

The EO asked officials to interlink Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software with HRMAPS for integrated finance and accounting solution, maintaining e-attendance, salary slips and other details related to every employee.

Anil Kumar reviewed the status of various IT applications designed for online admissions into TTD educational institutions and lease and rental management system.