Looking to migrate? Andhra NRI society announces 50 teacher posts in US

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) invited applications for 50 teaching posts of Mathematics and Science in the US. The society has tied up with Acclaim Global Education India Private Limited (AGE), a subsidiary of Star Tech Group (STG) of the US for the recruitment process and the selected candidates will be placed in Ector County Independent district and Kermit Independent district.

APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati said that the STG appointed 26 teachers from the State in August this year at Ector County Independent School district and Kermit Independent School district of  Texas. 

The required educational qualification is BEd/MEd with a minimum experience of five-plus years (Primary/High School/Colleges). Selected teachers will travel to USA under J1 visa (3+2). 

Before departure, all the teachers will be given a two-week orientation programme at APNRTS office, Tadepalli to familiarise them with teaching techniques, protocols and syllabus followed in US schools.

A minimum score (Reading 22, Listening 22, Speaking 24 and Writing 21) in TOEFL exam is mandatory for visa clearance.

Venkat said that as part of the ‘Global Placements Programme’, a platform was created for teachers dreaming of global teaching experience. Candidates can apply online at https://dev.apnrts.ap.gov.in/home/teacherjobs.

