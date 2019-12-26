Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mandadam households get notices from police against outsiders’ entry

The villagers have been asked to inform about the movement or presence of any outsiders in Mandadam to the police without fail.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

People of Mandadam should not resort to any act that will cause a law and order problem.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting on December 27, which is likely to take a call on the location of State capital after discussing the GN Rao Committee report, Guntur and Vijayawada Police Commissionerates have issued orders prohibiting rallies and other protests. 

Notices have been served on people of Mandadam directing them not to allow outsiders into their village. Thullur police who issued notices to at least 20 households of Mandadam on Wednesday, said all the remaining people will be given notices on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister and other ministers and officials will pass through Mandadam for the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday. In view of security-related issues, no other individual except for the members of your family shall be in your house or on the premises,” reads the notice. 

The villagers have been asked to inform about the movement or presence of any outsiders in Mandadam to the police without fail. People of Mandadam should not resort to any act that will cause a law and order problem. Action will be taken against violators of the curbs, police warned.

The police have refused permission to the march proposed by the United Advocates Action Committee on Prakasam Barrage on Thursday on the grounds that it may obstruct the free flow of vehicular movement. 
Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna said, “People in large numbers go to Vijayawada for business and other purposes every day. The proposed march may cause a traffic jam causing hardships to students and the general public.”  

YSRC MLAs’ meeting today

Prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of CrPC have been promulgated in Guntur Urban District for effective maintenance of law and order. Advocates can stage a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada so that it will not cause any problem to the general public, police said. Amid protests by the farmers of Amaravati, the ruling YSRC MLAs of the capital region have decided to hold a meeting on Thursday. The meeting will discuss the measures to be taken by the State government to develop the capital region and allay the fears of farmers over shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.

