Secretariat, legislature, HC should be at one place: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Though he wanted to distance himself from politics, the VP’s comments assume significance as the Jagan government is all set to take a final decision on the issue on December 27 Cabinet meeting.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:38 AM

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. | (File| EPS)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Amid the ongoing controversy over the YSRC government’s proposal to have three capitals for the State, which is being opposed by Opposition parties, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the administration should remain centralised while development should be decentralised.

“The State Secretariat, Legislature and High Court should be located at one place,’’ Venkaiah asserted.

He, however, added that it was for the State government to decide where the Secretariat, Legislature and High Court should be located.

He was speaking in an informal chat with the media at Swarna Bharati Trust run by his family on the outskirts of Vijayawada a day after making cryptic comments on decentralised development. 

Stating that his comments should not be seen in a political or controversial viewpoint, Venkaiah said that he was telling this with his 42 years of political experience. 

The Vice-President asserted that he always favoured decentralised development. “After bifurcation of the State, as a Union Minister, I vouched for setting up of various national institutions in different districts of the State,” he recalled.  

“My firm opinion is that all administrative functions should be in one place so that it becomes easier,” he asserted and said he would express the same view if the Centre seeks his view on the issue.

Though he wanted to distance himself from politics, the Vice-President’s comments assume significance as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is all set to take a final decision on the issue in the December 27 Cabinet meeting as it is likely to ratify the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee, which favoured three capitals for the State —executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

The Opposition TDP, BJP, and the farmers of Amaravati capital villages, who gave away their lands for the capital, are up in arms against the Jagan government’s proposal.A group of Amaravati farmers met the Vice-President on Tuesday evening and pleaded with him to see that the capital is not relocated.

Venkaiah Naidu reiterates Telugu medium stand

Venkaiah, who earlier opined that primary education should be in the mother tongue, attracting sharp criticism from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reiterated his stand on the issue on Wednesday. “Telugu should be the medium of instruction in all government schools at primary level,’’ he asserted. The YSR Congress government has decided to do away with the medium of instruction in Telugu in all schools for classes 1 to 6 from the next academic year by introducing English medium. It planned to scale it up gradually over the subsequent four years up to class X. The issue is now pending in the High Court.

