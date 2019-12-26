Home States Andhra Pradesh

Support pours in for Port City, Visakhapatnam, as capital

Now more NGOs and other organisations are joining the bandwagon to support it even before the Cabinet meets on Friday to take a decision on the GN Rao Committee report. 

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. | File photo

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The six-member GN Rao Committee recommending Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State is gaining more support in the city. In a surprising development, Teleugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and leaders took a decision on Tuesday night to back the executive capital in the city. 

However, there has been demand from different sections to initiate steps to develop the city and north Andhra region, which had remained neglected for several decades. They also demanded implementation of 75 per cent quota for locals in the vacancies and jobs. Speaking to TNIE, Uttarandhra Adyayana Vedika founder president KS Chalam welcomed the committee recommendation to make Vizag as the executive capital. He said three north Andhra districts were under one district of Visakhapatnam from 1936 to 1950.

In the erstwhile Madras State, people from the region enjoyed political power. 

He said Prime Minister of Madras Presidency was Ranga Rao of Bobbili dynasty. Sir Annam Parusuram Patro was the Education Minister of Madras Presidency, who sanctioned Andhra University in 1925. North Andhra got a raw deal in Sri Bagh Agreement and Gentlemen Agreement during the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

The region remained neglected for several decades triggering an exodus of people to other regions in search of employment.

He said it was wrong to say that Visakhapatnam has the highest per capita income. Barring Visakhapatnam and Gajuwaka where per capita income was more than the national average, in rest of mandals of the north Andhra it was below the national average. He said the recommendation to set up executive capital in Visakhapatnam was a right one and the government should also concentrate on development of the three backward districts. 

Actor R Narayana Murthy said it was a revolutionary decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for three capital proposal.  He said it will ensure equitable development of all three regions. He said Sri Krishna Committee and Sivaramakrishna Committee recommended development package for backward north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Now judicial capital at Kurnool and administrative capital at Visakhapatnam will help develop the backward regions in the State, he said.

Uttarandhra Rakshana Vedika president SS Shiva Sankar said they welcomed the government’s proposal to set up executive capital here. We had demanded the former government to make Vizag as capital after bifurcation, but it chose to make Amaravati as capital.” 

Now with the YSRC government going to decentralise administration will definitely give positive results as far as the development of the State is concerned, he said. Stating that the city was well connected by rail, road, air and sea Shiva Sankar said location of capital in Visakhapatnam will reduce financial burden on the government with the given infrastructure facilities available in the city. There will be no need to acquire land as plenty of government land is available in and around the city, Sankar added.

