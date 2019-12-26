Two killed, one hurt in Andhra Pradesh hit and run 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Narasaraopet rural police, the victims Guvvala Govindu (65), Burri Naga Anjamma (29) and Ramanamma worked at Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mill near Narasaraopet. They were returning to their homes after completion of their shift.

The trio boarded an auto-rickshaw. However, the vehicle ran out of fuel midway and they had to get down to push it to the nearest petrol pump. Suddenly, a speeding vehicle came from behind on the outskirts of Narasaraopet - Chilakaluripet Road, hit them and ran away from the spot.

Govindu and Anjamma died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Ramanamma was shifted to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that her condition is stable. The bodies were also shifted there for post-mortem. Narasaraopet Circle Inspector (CI) Y Achaiah said a case has been filed and the investigation is underway.