Why do Vastu experts give Vishakhapatnam an edge?

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vastu experts give an edge to Visakhapatnam, City of Destiny, as it is ideally located as far as vastu is concerned. The city—located in a good position (north east) of Andhra Pradesh—will have a great future as the executive capital of the State, as per GN Rao Committee recommendation.

According to vastu experts , water (sea) is also on northeast.

Hence there will be speedy decision-making and rapid development of the region. Speaking to TNIE, they said at the same time Amaravati is not as good as Vizag as per vastu.

River Krishna water is flowing the western side of Amaravati and it is not good as per vastu shastra, they said.

Rejeti Gopa Appalacharyulu

As the executive capital is moving from south to north (seat of wealth) it will bring good fortune to the State, vastu expert and government Archaka examiner Rejeti Gopa Appalacharyulu said.

The city lies on northeastern position of the State, which is in uchha sthanam (highest position).

There will be stable governance and development will gain pace. The State will also witness all-round development in all sectors as the executive will be sitting in north east position of the State, he claims.

Another expert claimed that the location of Amaravati is not suited for the State as per vastu. The development has been sluggish as the place is not ideal, he said.

The former TDP government has taken some exercise to ensure vastu compliance in the construction of buildings. The former government had asked Singapore consortium to rework its building plans so that the dwellings in apartments face towards eastern or northern direction, he said.

Appalacharyulu said Hyderabad was centrally located in united AP with the sea on its east. Besides Hussainsagar is on the northeastern side of the seat of power (Secretariat) and it helped the development of Hyderabad and State. Before bifurcation, AP was strategically located. Hence it witnessed rapid development, he claims.