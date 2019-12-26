Will file cases, raise Amaravati issue in Parliament: TDP MP Kanakamedala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the damage caused to Andhra Pradesh in the past six months was greater than that caused during the State bifurcation, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has said the agitation of Amaravati farmers will be taken to the notice of the Centre by raising the issue in Parliament.

“The shifting of the State capital is an insane act. We will file cases in courts and will bring pressure for continuation of the capital in Amaravati,’’ he said.

Extending solidarity with the protesting farmers at Mandadam on behalf of the advocates on Wednesday, the TDP MP said that chief ministers are temporary but the capital is permanent.

He said the TDP is opposing a proposal to shift capital to Vizag and High Court to Kurnool.