YSRC MLA helps shift injured to Guntur government hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Vidadala Rajani aided in shifting accident victims to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Wednesday. Rajani was on her way to Chilakaluripet from Guntur when she spotted a crowd at Timmapuram village.

On questioning the locals, they informed her that a lorry hit a motorbike on NH-16.

They said that the victims A Nagaraju, his wife Yosada and their children were travelling to Timmapuram village of Yadlapadu mandal from Kondrupadu of Guntur rural mandal to celebrate Christmas with their relatives on a motorbike.

However, a lorry appeared out of nowhere hit them and fled from the spot.

The MLA on observing the incident immediately informed the police and called an ambulance to shift the injured to Guntur GGH for treatment. She waited till ambulances reached the accident spot and informed the superintendent of the hospital to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons.

She left after the victims were shifted and later inquired about the condition of the injured with hospital superintendent Dr S Babulal. He said that they are responding well to treatment.