Andhra government clears Rs 394 crore projects in Vishakhapatnam ahead of Jagan’s visit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Barely 24 hours before the Cabinet examines the GN Rao Committee report, the State government on Thursday issued GOs giving administrative sanction for Rs 394 crore worth projects, which will be formally launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the city on Saturday.

The major projects, which have got administrative sanction include road from IT SEZ to highway, biomining plant at Kapuluppada, multi-level parking facility at Siripuram.

The administrative sanction for Rs 39 crore was given to Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for taking up the work of providing 900 mm dia gravity main from ground level storage reservoir at Padmanabhapuram to tapping point of Kommadi pipeline at Hanumanthuwaka.

Sanction for Rs 45 crore was given for taking up the work of providing 800 mm dia DI K7 pipe line from Aganampudi (2200 KL GLBR) to clear water sump at Narava.

An amount of Rs 32.40 crore was sanctioned for the work of transmission of treated water from 85 MLD water treatment plant at Aganampudi to Anakapalli head waterworks through pumping main in GVMC.

The government accorded sanction to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) for setting up a planetarium with 3D digital 8K full dome of 18 metres and seating 150 to 200 seating capacity at a cost of Rs 37 crore atop Kailasagiri. The administrative sanction was given to it to develop the existing vacant land of 1.35 acre adjacent to the VMRDA office complex into a multi-level parking cum commercial/ institutional complex to cater to the parking requirements of the central business district (CBD) area of Visakhapatnam.

The plot is located in a prime location surrounded by parks, commercial and institutional buildings such as HSBC building, children’s arena, AU campus and other commercial establishments.

The government issued orders for establishing Natural History Park and Museum with Research Institute as an educational arena for children and adults to acquaint themselves with the mysteries of the planet and its biodiversity. It will be set up on 15 acres in survey number 404 and 414 of Kapuluppada.

Road connecting to Beach Road from NH-16 at YSR Stadium near Madhurawada has ben given administrative sanction as there is lot of pressure from the public for years together to develop and resurface the road.

The development of this road is essential as it would also ease traffic on NH-16 intersection from Law College Junction to the Beach Road. An amount of Rs 22.05 crore was sanctioned for taking up biomining at Kapulappada.