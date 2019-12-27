Andhra Pradesh capital likely to come up at Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the GN Rao Committee recommended that Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region (VMR) be made the executive capital of the State, but a question arises as to where exactly will it be located?

The panel much like the Sivaramakrishnan Committee has recommended that the executive capital comprising the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly (winter session), Chief Minister’s camp office and the High Court bench, be located preferably in the northernmost part of the VMR as far away from the seacoast as possible. The northernmost part of VMR means towards Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district stretching from Bheemili.

According to sources, government land is available all along the stretch of Bheemili-Bhogapuram road. However, the land chunks are not vast but in small pieces of 20-50 acres, they pointed out.

When compared to other places, Bhogapuram is relatively far away from the seacoast and had never experienced or affected by severe cyclones in the past. Unlike Bheemili or Kapuluppada, which are fishermen’s villages, Bhogapuram and its nearby areas are far away from the coast.

According to officials, Bhogapuram, 40 km away from Visakhapatnam, can be considered for the executive capital as it is equidistant to Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. It has good road connectivity in the form of six-lane national highway. The proposed metro rail project and the airport will provide rail and air connectivity to Bhogapuram, which is an added advantage to it.

Giving a hint about the same, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy recently said that the capital might come up in Bheemili constituency.