Andhra Pradesh stands second in Commerce and Industries, fifth in overall ranking

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured the second rank in Commerce and Industries in the Good Governance Index (GGI) released by the Ministry of Personnel, Government of India. It was preceded by Jharkhand and followed by Telangana in the category. AP stood fifth in the overall rankings with a score of 5.05, while Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh secured the first four places among the big States. Neighbouring Telangana stood 11th in the list.

Expressing delight over the State getting the second place in Commerce and Industries in the GGI, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted “AP stands out at “Good Governance Index” practices in Commerce & Industries areas - as per the ranking of States released by Ministry of Personnel - GoI. Our performance speaks - a strong foundation for a better future!”

GGI, a uniform tool to assess the status of governance and impact of various interventions taken by the States and Union Territories was initiated by the Centre to provide quantifiable data to compare the state of governance and enable the States and UTs to formulate and implement suitable strategies for improving governance by switching to result-oriented approaches and administration.

A total of 10 sectors were taken into consideration for rankings based on different sets of indicators (50). The States were divided into two groups - big States and NE and Hill States with UTs being another group.

Ranking in Commerce and Industries was determined based on three indicators - Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Growth Rate of Industries and MSMEs with a weightage of 0.9, 0.05 and 0.05 respectively.

In Commerce and Industries ranking, AP scored 0.94. Though the score of Jharkhand was also the same, it was ranked first for unspecified reasons. Telangana with a score of 0.93 was ranked third, followed by Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Haryana.

The State secured sixth place in Agriculture and Allied Sectors ranking, which was determined based on six indicators -- growth rate of agriculture and allied sectors, food grains production, horticulture produce, milk production, meat production and crop insurance. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana secured the first five places.

In Social Welfare and Development, AP secured third place with 0.57 points behind Chhattisgarh (0.65) and Madhya Pradesh (0.60). A total of eight indicators - sex ratio and birth, health insurance coverage, rural employment guarantee, unemployment rate, housing for all, economic empowerment of women, empowerment of SCs, OBCs and minorities and disposal of SC, ST cases - were taken into consideration for ranking. Ranking of the State in the other sectors is -Human Resources Development (9th), Public Health (7th), Public Infrastructure and Utilities (8th), Economic Governance (7th), Judiciary and Public Security (9th), Environment (17th). Andhra Pradesh stands fifth in the overall (composite) rankings.

