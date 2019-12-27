Farmer tries to immolate self in protest against Andhra's three-capital proposal, saved by police

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer attempted self-immolation in protest of the State government’s three-capital proposal at Penumaka village of Tadepalli mandal on Thursday.

According to reports, the victim Ramesh Kumar offered four-acre land for Amaravati under land pooling scheme. Consequently, when the YSRC government announced its proposal, he grew worried about his future prospects. He brought diesel from his house and poured it on his body.

At around same time, the police were clearing traffic in Penumaka for Congress leader Tulasi Reddy’s tour. When locals informed them about Ramesh, they rushed to the spot of the incident and stopped him from ending his life.

“Ramesh Kumar tried to commit suicide by dousing himself in diesel but the police who were clearing traffic on Penumaka-Amaravati Road stopped him and took him to the police station and counselled him,” Tadepalli Sub-Inspector R Narayana said.